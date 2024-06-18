Here’s a quick Tuesday update.

On Monday, the Biden campaign began airing this across battleground states as part of its $50 million ad buy for June:

Titled “Character Matters,” the ad leans into Trump’s recent convictions on 34 felonies:

In the courtroom, we see Donald Trump for who he is. He’s been convicted of 34 felonies, found liable for sexual assault, and he committed financial fraud. Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s been working — lowering health care costs and making big corporations pay their fair share. This election is between a convicted criminal who’s only out for himself and a present who’s fighting for your family.

Naturally, here’s how the New York Times decided to cover it:

“Biden Campaign Ad Paints Trump as a Felon”

Yes, you read that correctly. “Biden Campaign Ad Paints Trump as a Felon.” Now, it should go without saying that Biden is not “paint[ing] Trump as a felon. Trump simply is a felon. Hours after publication, the headline was updated to clumsily read “Biden Campaign Ad Calls Attention to Trump’s Felon Status,” but the damage was done by then.

Exhausting!

What I’m reading today…

“Replacing Taxes With Tariffs Would Take Us Back to the 1800s” ( The New Republic , Timothy Noah , 6/17/24)

Tariffs may be necessary in limited instances to encourage the growth of certain industries (as the Biden administration is trying to do with electric vehicles) or to protect vital supply chains (as Biden is trying to do with microchips). Even in those instances, though, the prospect of a trade war makes me a little queasy. To embrace tariffs, in the modern age, as a source of revenue is simply insane. Trump has already proposed a 10 percent tariff on all foreign goods that, by one estimate, would cost the median American household $1,500 per year. Writing in The Wall Street Journal, Richard Rubin and Alex Leary calculate that to replace the $2.5 trillion the IRS collects annually in income tax, tariff rates would have to be 70 percent or higher. Congratulations, lucky duckies. Trump wants to hit you with a 70 percent tax hike! Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

“The Second Phase of the Fascist Invasion Has Begun” ( Elad Nehorai’s Newsletter , Elad Nehorai , 6/17/24)

But the whole point is that the fascists want you to think things are hopeless precisely because things can get better. This is why they need us to feel hopeless. Because there is hope. Because things can improve. Because, at every moment, we are close to transforming all this if we can open our eyes and hearts. And, most importantly, our imaginations.

Numerous cities in the Midwest, the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic are expecting multiple days of extreme heat and high humidity this week into the weekend, raising concerns regarding heat illness, especially for outdoor workers and vulnerable populations. While such temperatures aren’t unprecedented, their duration in many locations will be unusually long for this early in the summer.

“The Influencer Is a Young Teenage Girl. The Audience Is 92% Adult Men.” ( The Wall Street Journal , Katherine Blunt, 6/15/24)

The mom started the Instagram account three years ago as a pandemic-era diversion—a way for her and her daughter, a preteen dancer, to share photos with family, friends and other young dancers and moms. The two bonded, she said, as they posted photos of the girl dancing, modeling and living life in a small Midwestern town. The mom, a former marketing manager, oversaw the account and watched as the number of followers grew. Soon, photographers offered to take professional shots for the girl. Brands began sending free apparel for her to model.