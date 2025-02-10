The New York Times Discovers Its Conscience on Trans Rights — to an Extent
After years of platforming anti-trans voices, the paper's editorial board condemns Trump's attacks while refusing to acknowledge its own role.
After years of platforming anti-trans voices and treating trans existence as a matter for debate, the New York Times editorial board has suddenly discovered its conscience. Their latest editorial condemns Trump's "shameful campaign against transgender Americans" while conveniently forgetting their own role in making it possible.
The Present Age is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Present Age to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.