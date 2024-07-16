Joe Kahn, executive editor of the New York Times, recently gave an interview to the New Yorker that was intended to outline his vision for the paper. However, in this reader’s view, it revealed a concerning gap between the Times' stated principles and its actual practices.

In the interview, the New Yorker's Clare Malone pressed Kahn on his recent statement that "the newsroom is not a safe space." She asked how he encourages reporters to tackle potentially controversial stories. Kahn's response, framed around the concept of "independence," offered insight into his editorial philosophy (bolded emphasis mine):

Independence has always been an important guiding principle for us, and resilience—not only the ability but the willingness to embrace multiple perspectives and follow the facts on difficult stories, including some stories that upset people as individuals. But we need to provide good, well-rounded coverage of all the issues that are out there in the news for the broadest possible audience, and we need to create a culture where people feel incentivized to take on those stories even when they will sometimes engender a lot of scrutiny, some backlash. And I don’t think that comes automatically. I think that comes from a lot of devotion to talking to the staff, listening to the staff, building a culture and an understanding about what we do in the craft of journalism that requires training, it requires patience, it requires sort of an evolution in the culture.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m a firm believer in following the facts where they lead and tackling difficult stories that may upset people. But there’s something about the line, “We need to create a culture where people feel incentivized to take on those stories,” that doesn’t quite sit right with me. It almost gives off the sense that causing upset and trolling the audience may supplant actual news value in terms of editorial priorities. It’s got a very “troll the libs” vibe to it.

Later, Kahn would go on to say this about journalists who get “a certain amount of blowback” to their stories:

[W]e have to come in strongly in support of that, back their work, but also give them the incentives and the support to be able to do that sort of thing. And then to let the rest of the staff know that we feel that way. And those sorts of people are very valuable in journalism today and are going to get ahead. And that’s young people, older people, experienced journalists, new journalists—when they undertake that kind of work, you want to let the rest of the newsroom know how much we value it.

Yet again, this strikes me as an example of willfulness, of resistance to outside criticism, and of disdain for media critics. At no point in this interview does Kahn entertain the idea that the people involved in the “blowback” may have a point, and that’s bad news for readers and critics, alike.

This attitude of incentivizing controversial stories and reflexively backing reporters who face blowback might seem like a defense of bold journalism. However, it can easily become a shield against legitimate criticism, particularly when it comes to complex and sensitive topics.

For an example of this, let’s look at the paper’s coverage of transgender issues.

The Times' coverage of transgender issues serves as a prime example of how this approach can go awry.

In March, GLAAD and Media Matters for America released a study of the Times' reporting on anti-trans legislation. The findings were stark: 66% of articles on this topic failed to quote even a single trans or gender non-conforming person. This isn't just a matter of "upsetting" people; it's a fundamental failure of journalistic practice. How can you accurately report on legislation affecting a specific group without including their voices?

Moreover, 18% of the articles in question quoted misinformation from anti-trans activists without adequate fact-checking or context. This isn't "independence" or "resilience;” it's a dereliction of duty to inform the public accurately.

Kahn's framing of criticism as coming from a generation unprepared for "independent journalism" missed the mark entirely. It's not about creating a "safe space" in the newsroom; it's about maintaining basic standards of accuracy and fairness in reporting. When Kahn said, "The newsroom is not a safe space. It's a space where you're being exposed to lots of journalism, some of which you are not going to like," he set up a false dichotomy between challenging journalism and responsible journalism.

The real issue isn't that critics can't handle tough stories. It's that the Times, under Kahn's leadership, seems to be confusing controversy with substance. The "incentives" he speaks of appear to be pushing reporters towards sensationalism rather than thorough, balanced reporting.

Consider the Times' coverage of gender-affirming care for transgender youth. Despite overwhelming consensus from major medical organizations supporting such care and the fact that little outside of the politics of the matter has changed in recent years, the Times has obsessively covered it, giving equal weight to fringe voices and established medical expertise, providing fuel for political controversy. As such, it’s helped advance the anti-trans movement globally. This isn't about "embracing multiple perspectives;” it's about false equivalences that mislead readers about the state of medical knowledge.

Kahn's approach also raises questions about accountability. When he says, "We have to come in strongly in support of that, back their work," in response to blowback, where's the room for self-reflection? For acknowledging when criticism is valid and coverage needs improvement? Perhaps the example he used — Apoorva Mandavilli’s May piece about vaccine side effects — was perfect; I don’t know. But shouldn’t the initial response to broad backlash be, “Wait, did we get this right?” and not “Let’s dig in our heels”?

That’s why this interview’s been on my mind. That, and one other thing, again specific to trans issues.

It's essential to understand the outsized impact media coverage has on the public's perception of trans individuals. Trans people make up a tiny fraction of the population — estimates suggest around 0.6% of adults in the United States. This means that for the vast majority of Americans, their understanding of trans issues comes not from personal interactions, but from what they see in the media.

This reality places an enormous responsibility on outlets like the Times. When Kahn talks about incentivizing stories that might "engender a lot of scrutiny, some backlash," he seems to overlook the fact that for trans people, this isn't an academic exercise or a test of journalistic mettle. It's their lives, their rights, and their place in society that hang in the balance. Has the obsessiveness of the coverage been merited in terms of true news value? I don’t think so. I think the paper — like many media outlets in the years since the press-driven “Transgender Tipping Point” — sees the issue as one that riles people up, mostly, actual trans people be damned.

In the end, Kahn's vision for the Times, as expressed in the New Yorker interview, reveals a disconnect between the paper's stated ideals and its actual impact. While he speaks of independence, resilience, and embracing multiple perspectives, the reality of the Times' coverage — particularly on controversial topics like trans issues — often falls short of these lofty goals.