The Perverse Incentives of Elon Musk's Version of "Citizen Journalism"
.Citizen journalism can be great, but it's not what Musk is referring to when he says those words.
Hello, dear readers.
I’m sorry it took me so long to post an update. I’ve been knocked on my butt with what was either one of the more intense colds of my life or the flu. Either way, I think the worst is over.
But today, let’s talk a little bit about citizen journalism. It’s a term that’s been thrown around quite a bit lately… and by one man in particul…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Present Age to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.