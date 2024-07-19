In the wake of an assassination attempt, Donald Trump took the stage at the Republican National Convention last night with the eyes of the nation upon him. In the days leading up to this moment, pundits and political analysts buzzed with anticipation, predicting a "new Trump" — one who would rise above partisanship and deliver a message of national unity. Sound familiar? It should.

For nearly a decade, the American press has periodically convinced itself that Donald Trump is on the verge of a dramatic pivot, ready to transform into a more "presidential" figure. Time and again, these predictions have proven to be little more than wishful thinking. Yet here we are, in 2024, watching the same story unfold.

As Trump took the podium, promising to "end the discord and division in our society," many in the media were quick to herald this as the long-awaited pivot. But a closer examination of his speech reveals a familiar pattern: fleeting calls for unity bookending a core message rife with divisive rhetoric and partisan attacks.

Groundhog Day: The Media's Recurring Trump Transformation Fantasy

The notion of a Trump "pivot" is as old as his political career. Since 2015, the media has repeatedly predicted — and prematurely celebrated — moments when Trump supposedly transformed into a more measured, presidential figure. These predictions have consistently proven to be mirages, disappearing as quickly as they formed.

As I wrote in a 2020 piece for Media Matters, this pattern has been remarkably consistent:

It's been more than five years since Donald Trump rode down the golden escalator of his eponymous New York City tower to a crowd containing actors paid to cheer for him. There, he announced his campaign for president. As months passed, it became clear that Trump had a legitimate shot at winning the Republican nomination while running a campaign filled with racist invective and incoherent policy goals. He was not presidential in any sense of the word, and mainstream news outlets struggled to come to terms with that.

From the 2016 campaign trail to his presidency and beyond, examples abound:

In February 2016, CNN's Dana Bash gushed over Trump's "changed tone," asking, "who are you and what have you done with Donald Trump?"

After his first address to Congress in February 2017, Van Jones infamously declared, "He became President of the United States in that moment, period."

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, media outlets praised Trump for a "new tone" on the virus — a shift that lasted barely 24 hours.

Each time, the press has projected its own desire for normalcy onto Trump, only to be disappointed when he reverts to form. This cycle of prediction, brief celebration, and inevitable letdown has become a defining feature of Trump-era political coverage.

The persistence of this narrative, despite years of contrary evidence, raises serious questions about the media's ability to learn from past mistakes and provide accurate, context-rich political analysis. As we examine the latest iteration of this phenomenon, it's crucial to keep this history in mind.

Setting the Stage: Media's Eager Anticipation of a 'New Trump'

In the days following the assassination attempt on Trump, the media once again fell into its familiar pattern of predicting a dramatic shift in his demeanor and messaging. Despite years of unfulfilled "pivot" predictions, many outlets seemed eager to herald the emergence of a new, more unifying Trump.

Politico, in an article titled "A changed Trump? Some allies detect an 'existential' shift after the shooting," set the tone for much of the pre-speech coverage. The piece quoted Republican allies using words like "emotional," "serene," and even "spiritual" to describe Trump's state of mind. One source went so far as to claim Trump was experiencing "humility, in the biblical sense."

Similarly, The Guardian reported on expectations of a softer Trump, noting that "Strategists view the Republican national convention address... as a unique opportunity to redefine the former US president as more palatable to moderate voters." The article highlighted predictions that Trump would "plead for national unity" in his speech.

These predictions weren't limited to print media. Cable news pundits and political analysts across networks speculated about a potential tonal shift, with some suggesting that the near-death experience could fundamentally alter Trump's approach to politics.

This coverage created an expectation of a dramatically different Trump, one who would rise above partisan divisions and offer a message of healing and unity. However, this narrative ignored several crucial factors:

Trump's long history of reverting to divisive rhetoric after brief periods of restraint The political realities of a highly polarized election year Trump's consistent messaging to his base throughout his political career

By setting these expectations, the media once again positioned itself to be surprised by what should have been predictable: that Trump's core message and style would remain largely unchanged. This pre-speech coverage demonstrated how easily the press can fall into the trap of narrative-building at the expense of critical analysis, particularly when it comes to Trump's political persona.

Reality Check: Dissecting Trump's Actual RNC Address

Trump's RNC speech, far from being the dramatic pivot many in the media anticipated, largely adhered to his established rhetorical patterns. While the speech opened with calls for unity and healing, it quickly devolved into familiar territory of divisive language, attacks on political opponents, and controversial policy positions.

The speech began promisingly enough, with Trump stating, "The discord and division in our society must be healed. We must heal it quickly." He even proclaimed, "I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America."

However, this veneer of unity quickly gave way to more combative rhetoric. Trump's recounting of the assassination attempt, while poignant, seamlessly transitioned into attacks on the current administration and his political opponents. He referred to the Biden administration as "horrible" and "incompetent," and used inflammatory language to describe immigration, calling it "the worst invasion in history."

Throughout the speech, Trump peppered his remarks with divisive policy positions and rhetoric.

He promised “the largest deportation operation in the history of our country,” he railed against “crazy Nancy Pelosi,” took swipes at transgender athletes, referenced fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter, and falsely claimed that the 2020 election was stolen. This was not a speech built on “unity,” but on vengeance. This was a Donald Trump production, through and through.

While these positions may resonate with his base, they hardly represent the unifying message many in the media had predicted. The speech also included numerous attacks on the press, Democrats, and even some fellow Republicans who have opposed him.

The speech was a microcosm of Trump's political persona: moments of conciliation quickly overshadowed by confrontational rhetoric and policy proposals that appeal primarily to his core supporters. The "new Trump" promised by pundits and allies was nowhere to be found. Instead, we saw the same Trump who has dominated American politics for the better part of a decade, slightly tempered by recent events but fundamentally unchanged in his approach and messaging.

This analysis reveals a stark contrast between media expectations and reality, highlighting once again the danger of prematurely declaring a Trump "pivot."

Headlines vs. Reality: How the Press Jumped the Gun on Unity

The media's reaction to Trump's RNC speech presents a troubling picture of journalistic responsibility and the dangers of premature narrative-setting. Perhaps most alarming is the number of newspapers that ran headlines seemingly written before Trump actually delivered his speech, focusing almost exclusively on his calls for unity while ignoring the divisive content that made up the bulk of his remarks.

Consider these headlines from major newspapers:

The Detroit News: "Trump: We must heal discord"

Pioneer Press: "Trump takes a unity tone"

The Dallas Morning News: "Trump emphasizes unity"

The Boston Globe: "In a departure, Trump calls for unity, healing in America"

A sampling of front pages for Friday, July 19, 2024.

These headlines, and others like them, paint a picture of a dramatically transformed Trump that simply did not match the reality of his speech. They appear to be based more on pre-speech expectations and perhaps early excerpts than on the full content of Trump's address.

This disconnect between headlines and content raises serious questions about journalistic practices. Are deadlines and the pressure to be first trumping accuracy and comprehensive reporting? Are news outlets so invested in the "pivot" narrative that they're willing to ignore contradictory evidence?

Some outlets did offer more nuanced coverage. The Baltimore Sun's headline, "Subdued Trump describes assassination try, accepts nomination," at least hinted at the personal narrative that dominated much of the speech. However, even this framing fails to capture the divisive rhetoric and policy positions that were equally prominent.

The USA Today headline, "After attempt on life, can Trump unite US?" while still playing into the unity narrative, at least poses it as a question rather than a fait accompli. This approach leaves room for critical analysis of whether Trump's words match his actions. Still, that’s a low bar.

These headlines demonstrate a collective failure of the press to provide accurate, context-rich reporting on a major political event. By focusing solely on brief moments of conciliatory language and ignoring the broader content of the speech, these outlets have potentially misled their readers and contributed to a false narrative of political transformation.

This incident underscores the need for more responsible journalism, particularly in political reporting. News organizations must prioritize accuracy over speed, comprehensive analysis over simplistic narratives, and critical thinking over wishful thinking. The public relies on the press to provide an accurate picture of political events and figures. When the media fails in this duty, it not only misinforms the public but also undermines its own credibility.

As we move closer to the election, it's crucial that the press learns from these missteps and commits to more rigorous, context-aware reporting. The stakes are too high for anything less.

Consequences of Wishful Thinking: How 'New Tone' Narratives Skew Public Perception

The media's persistent embrace of the "new tone" narrative, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, has far-reaching consequences for our political discourse and the health of our democracy.

These narratives create a false sense of transformation and progress. When major news outlets trumpet a shift in Trump's rhetoric that doesn't materialize in his actions or sustained messaging, it can and does lead voters to believe that real change is occurring when it isn't. This misperception can influence voting decisions, potentially swaying moderate or undecided voters based on a fleeting and illusory shift in tone.

The repeated cycle of predicted pivots followed by disappointment contributes to public cynicism about the media. When readers and viewers repeatedly see headlines promising a new, more presidential Trump, only to be confronted with the same divisive figure, trust in journalism erodes. This erosion of trust is particularly dangerous in an era of widespread misinformation and "fake news" accusations.

Moreover, the focus on tonal shifts and personality rather than policy substance does a disservice to the electorate. By fixating on whether Trump sounds more "presidential" or "unifying," the media often neglects critical analysis of his actual policy proposals and their potential impacts. This skews public discourse away from substantive debate and towards surface-level assessments of political performance.

The "new tone" narrative also risks normalizing previously unacceptable behavior. When Trump momentarily adopts a more conciliatory tone, it can make his usual divisive rhetoric seem less extreme by comparison. This shifting of the Overton window of acceptable political discourse can have long-lasting effects on our political culture.

These narratives create a double standard in political coverage. While the press eagerly awaits and celebrates any hint of a Trump pivot, other politicians are rarely afforded the same benefit of the doubt or praised for basic displays of decorum.

Perpetuating the pivot myth distracts from holding political figures accountable for their actions and statements. By constantly resetting the clock and treating each speech as a potential fresh start, the media fails to provide the consistent, critical coverage necessary for a well-informed electorate.

As we approach another pivotal election, it's crucial to recognize how these "new tone" narratives shape our political landscape. Without a more clear-eyed, consistent approach to covering political figures, we risk a discourse based on illusion rather than reality, with serious implications for our democratic process.

The way the press, with very few exceptions, covered the RNC, was an abject failure. Do better.