In the wake of Trump's election victory, we've seen a predictable wave of takes about whether liberals and progressives should abandon X (formerly Twitter). These arguments often frame leaving the platform as some sort of moral or strategic failure—a "surrender" of digital territory to the right.

But this framing fundamentally misunderstands what X has become under Elon Musk's leadership. This isn't about "ceding space"—it's about recognizing when a platform has been deliberately reconstructed to make meaningful discourse impossible.

newsletter, mainstream journalists and political operatives keep treating X as though it's just another communication platform, ignoring how thoroughly Musk has weaponized it for partisan purposes.

that X "has secretly throttled traffic" to various news sites Musk dislikes, while simultaneously boosting his own posts "by a factor of 1,000." This isn't mere editorial bias—it's systematically manipulating what users see and engage with.

Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The Washington Post

The old Twitter was never actually rigged against conservatives, despite their constant claims to the contrary. Research consistently showed that right-wing content often outperformed progressive content in terms of engagement. What we're seeing now under Musk is different—it's explicit, intentional manipulation of the platform to serve a specific ideological agenda.