As the confetti settled at Chicago's United Center following the 2024 Democratic National Convention, a new reality in political communication emerged. While traditional journalists jostled for space in the nosebleed seats, social media influencers enjoyed VIP treatment, complete with exclusive lounges, prime viewing spots, and unprecedented access to party luminaries. This wasn't an accident — it was a deliberate strategy reflecting the changing landscape of political messaging.

In The Philadelphia Inquirer, journalist Will Bunch didn't mince words about what he sees as a crisis in political journalism. "Kamala Harris," he wrote, "is running to be America's first post-media president." This observation highlights a seismic shift in how politicians, particularly Democrats, are communicating with the public. As trust in mainstream media plummets — from 72% in 1976 to 32% today, according to Bunch — candidates like Harris are increasingly bypassing traditional press channels in favor of direct, curated communication through social media personalities.

But how did we get here? The answer involves a combination of media missteps, changing technology, and a political landscape unlike any we've seen before. As we dive into this new world of political communication, we must ask: Is this the death knell for traditional political journalism, or simply the next evolution in a dance between politicians and the press?