What happens when you call a 5-year-old Black child a racial slur in public? If you're Shiloh Hendrix of Rochester, Minnesota, you apparently get rewarded with more than $700,000 in donations.

In case you missed it, a video went viral last week showing Hendrix, a white woman, admitting to using the N-word against a young Black child at a public park. When confronted by Sharmake Omar, the man recording the video, she doubled down, saying, "If that's what he's going to act like," as if racist slurs are an appropriate response to a child allegedly going through a diaper bag.

Shiloh Hendrix

A grown woman used a racist slur against a 5-year-old, defended it on camera, and now has raised nearly three-quarters of a million dollars on GiveSendGo. This is the most grotesque example I've seen recently of what some people call "vice signaling" — the conservative movement's twisted mirror image of virtue signaling, where people donate money specifically to show support for reprehensible behavior.