The Present Age

Rick Massimo
12mEdited

Feeding the grievance-industrial complex is only one goal. Giving themselves an excuse for the actual violence and imprisonment of political rivals they’ve been openly and explicitly calling for for 10 years is the other goal.

Remember that the day before the Nazis invaded Poland, they took a bunch of convicts, dressed them in German and Polish military uniforms, shot them and left their bodies near the border. Because it was important to say they were just protecting themselves against Polish aggression. Did I just Go There? Yes. Yes I did.

Anyway, I know what my sign at the next demonstration is going to say.

Wolfesbrain
5m

"…those were all just jokes or hyperbole or taken out of context, according to his defenders. But seashells on a beach? That's clearly a call for murder!"

One thing we fail to acknowledge in these instances is that, as usual, every accusation is a confession from the right. I think one of the reasons the right gets so twisted up in finding and calling out the "hidden messages" and "calls to action" from random statements important people on the left make is precisely because they couch their own calls to action and violent rhetoric in dog whistles, "jokes", "hyperbole", or "it's just a metaphor" for the sake of plausible deniability, and so they assume that their opponents are too.

