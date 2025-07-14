The Present Age

The Present Age

Doug Porter
3d

Smiling while stabbing somebody in the back doesn't absolve the fact of assault/injury/murder. Thank you for this piece.

Carol Payne
3d

His advice is the exact opposite of what voters say they want. Voters want authenticity and his advice is tantamount to stick your finger in the air and see which way the wind is blowing. What is so frustrating is that Republicans have always twisted any Democratic messaging around fairness into "they want special rights for this group of people". That was true with marriage equality, black lives matter, defund the police, equal pay, DEI, and yes, trans rights. It doesn't matter who the group is, there will always be a group. Democrats get bogged down in very specific issues and can never seem to pivot back to a broader foundational issue of fairness. Republicans choose a "figurehead" to demonize - Reagan's welfare queen, Trump's immigrant who committed murder, a trans athlete who tied fifth for a swimming trophy. Voters want someone who can dismiss the sensationalizing and authentically speak to fundamental fairness.

