The Present Age

(extra) Ordinary People
7hEdited

If any athlete wants to stick the knife in and twist it, they should say: To be absolutely clear, what troubles me about the federal government right now is that the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, at the direction and under the control of President Trump, are obviously protecting pedophiles and associates of convicted felons and sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell from accountability. Standing against pedophilia, in solidarity with, and desiring justice for victims cannot possibly be considered politically controversial, can it?

Anthony Allen
7h

In addition to the vitriol (and threats of violence) unleashed against athletes who dare express an opinion, there's the blatant hypocrisy of right-wing politicians and maga influencers who are just as quick to laud those athletes who express a "correct" opinion. The most recent example being an NFL player (whose name escapes me at the moment) who became a maga-media darling because his political opinions were aligned with theirs. He was quickly transformed into the anti-Kelce during the dust-up over Taylor Swift.

