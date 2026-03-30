The Present Age

The Present Age

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tamouse's avatar
tamouse
11h

Thanks, Parker. Great reporting and analysis! I'm tempted to say "well, there they go again"

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
10h

I give you a lot of credit, Parker. This media landscape gets dumber and dumber, but you're still out here doing the Lord's work by covering it. I can't thank you enough for your service.

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