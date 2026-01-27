The Present Age

The Present Age

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pete DiLeo's avatar
Pete DiLeo
1d

I think about this story a lot when thinking about the forced naivete and credulousness of the Beltway media. Covering the Biden administration was boring for them. They were excited to get Trump back.

"I think it’s important for people to understand the context, that we’re coming out of four years of Biden and things haven’t been great,” one White House print reporter told CJR. “There’ve been fewer eyeballs on the press briefings and less attention than under Trump, so people just don’t understand some of the very frustrating things that we’ve dealt with and that we hope are going to be rolled back.”

https://www.cjr.org/political_press/white-house-press-corps-gears-up-second-trump-term-lahut.php

Reply
Share
2 replies
Tony's avatar
Tony
1d

Thanks Parker. It’s incredibly frustrating that legacy media worked overdrive to ignore what was right in front of them. They’re stunned that a documented liar lied to them.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Parker Molloy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture