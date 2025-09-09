The Present Age

The Present Age

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Loren Bliss's avatar
Loren Bliss
10h

Tragic, yes, but no surprise. What is happening -- exactly as the World Socialist Web Site has reported for at least a decade -- is that all U.S. society is now being reshaped into the zero-tolerance model that has always governed capitalism itself. Thus the mainstream media monopoly -- since the '50s the (de facto) privately owned, for-(maximum)-profit descendant of Josef Goebbels' Reichsministerium für Volksaufklärung und Propaganda (the infamous Reich Ministry for Public Enlightenment and Propaganda) -- is now becoming exactly that in de jure form as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paula Dunn's avatar
Paula Dunn
9h

💔 Bribery, Corruption & Death of things 'we the people' believe in...

🇺🇸freedom of the press

🇺🇸diversity, equity & inclusion

🇺🇸experts... reporting, editing & telling the truth in newsrooms

https://bsky.app/profile/kenaiseasky.bsky.social/post/3lygqsrmkmc2b

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Parker Molloy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture