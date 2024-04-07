The Present Age is reader-supported. Please consider subscribing to the free or paid versions. Thanks!

You won’t be shocked to learn that conspiracy theorists have latched onto Monday’s total solar eclipse, but they have. As it turns out, in addition to your usual “end times”-type claims about the eclipse having something to do with the apocalypse, Alex Jones and his ilk have been portraying totally normal actions by local governments as evidence of various nefarious plots. It’s exhausting.

Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images

The April 8 total solar eclipse, which is expected to shroud the homes of tens of millions of Americans in darkness, has the internet buzzing. While millions are traveling to witness the phenomenon, some have latched onto the idea that the eclipse is linked to something nefarious. Conspiracy theories linking the eclipse to a portal opening and a "sex magic ritual" have spread widely, as has an assertion that the sun and moon aren't actually aligned.

This latest onslaught of misinformation began, as it often does, with InfoWars host Alex Jones, who has spent the past few weeks ranting on X about the upcoming eclipse. Last week, he posted a clip with the caption: “Major Events Surrounding The April 8th Solar Eclipse[.] Masonic rituals planned worldwide to usher in New World Order.” The post, which has more than 3,000 retweets and 1 million views, illustrates how the trajectory of the most recent solar eclipse viewable in the United States, as well as the trajectory of the upcoming eclipse, form an “Aleph” and “Tav,” which (as anyone who was forced to go to Hebrew school instead of staying home and using cheat codes to make your Sims woo-hoo naked knows) are the first and last letters in the Hebrew language, signaling the beginning and end times.

