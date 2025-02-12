Yesterday, the Associated Press found itself locked out of an Oval Office press event for refusing to bow to presidential pressure to change its style guide. The reason? The AP won't refer to the Gulf of Mexico exclusively as the "Gulf of America," as newly-renamed by executive order.

This may seem like a relatively minor dispute on the surface. After all, what's in a name? But that's exactly what makes this such a perfect example of how authoritarianism creeps into our lives — it starts with something that might feel insignificant before snowballing into something much worse.

"It is alarming that the Trump administration would punish AP for its independent journalism," AP Executive Editor Julie Pace said in a statement on Tuesday. "Limiting our access to the Oval Office based on the content of AP's speech not only severely impedes the public's access to independent news, it plainly violates the First Amendment."

She's absolutely right. This isn't just about a name change — it's about whether we're going to allow the government to dictate how the press covers basic facts. The AP's role isn't to simply parrot whatever the president says, but to report accurately and independently. That's kind of the whole point of having a free press.

What makes this situation particularly absurd is that Trump's executive order only applies within the United States. Mexico hasn't agreed to this change, nor have other countries or international bodies. The body of water has been called the Gulf of Mexico for more than 400 years. This isn't like when President Obama restored Denali's name in recognition of Alaska Natives' traditions — this is purely about Trump's ego and his continued attempts to bully the press into submission.

The tech industry's response has been particularly disappointing. Google Maps quickly fell in line, citing a "longstanding practice" of following the U.S. government's lead on such matters. This is exactly the kind of corporate cowardice that enables authoritarian overreach. When private companies rush to legitimize these kinds of unilateral decisions, they make it harder for others to resist.

This isn't happening in isolation. The Trump administration has been systematically working to undermine independent media. Just last week, the Pentagon ejected eight major news organizations from their work spaces, replacing them with right-wing outlets. Trump has filed lawsuits against multiple news organizations, with some actually choosing to settle rather than fight. The FCC, under Trump appointee Brendan Carr, has launched investigations into multiple broadcast networks.

The pattern is clear: This administration is using every tool at its disposal to pressure news organizations into compliance with its preferred narrative. If the AP caves on this, what's next? Will Trump decree that we can only refer to him as "His Excellency"? Will he demand that news organizations stop using the word "democracy" and replace it with "constitutional republic" because it polls better with his base? Will he order news organizations to misgender trans subjects of stories?

This is precisely why the AP needs to hold firm. Their stylebook isn't just used by AP reporters — it's the standard reference for thousands of journalists and writers worldwide. If they buckle under this pressure, it won't just affect their coverage; it will ripple throughout the entire media ecosystem.

The First Amendment exists specifically to prevent this kind of government interference with the press. When the White House starts dictating editorial decisions — even seemingly minor ones about place names — we're no longer talking about a free press. We're talking about state media.

The AP is doing exactly what it should: acknowledging the official name change while continuing to use the historically accurate term that's recognized internationally. This isn't about being partisan; it's about maintaining editorial independence and factual accuracy in the face of political pressure.

Other news organizations need to stand with the AP on this. Because if they don't, it won't stop here. This administration has shown time and again that every concession is just a stepping stone to the next demand. The time to draw the line is now, before we start sliding further down this very slippery slope.