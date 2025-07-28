So Trump is back at it again, and this time he's calling for people to be thrown in prison over payments that never happened. I wish I was making this up.

Over the weekend, Trump took to Truth Social with quite the accusation. He claimed Democrats paid Beyoncé $11 million for her Kamala Harris endorsement, Oprah got $3 million, and Al Sharpton pocketed $600,000. His conclusion? “They should all be prosecuted!”

But here's the thing: That $11 million payment to Beyoncé? It doesn't exist. Never happened. Total fantasy.

What actually happened, according to federal campaign spending records, is that the Harris campaign paid $165,000 to Beyoncé's production company. Not for an endorsement — for “campaign event production” costs. You know, the actual expenses of putting on an event. The kind of thing campaigns are literally required by law to pay for.

Trump went further, declaring in all caps: “YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO.”

Except... that's completely wrong. There's no federal law that prohibits paying for political endorsements. None. You just have to disclose the payments. But in any case, again, she wasn’t paid for her endorsement anyway.

The President of the United States is demanding that people be prosecuted — imprisoned! — for violating a law that doesn't exist, based on payments that never happened. He's not confused about the amount. He's not misremembering some detail. He's calling for prosecutions based on pure fiction, and he's doing it loudly and repeatedly.

When CNN asked the White House for any evidence of Trump's $11 million figure, they got nothing. When Trump himself was asked about his source in February, he said, “Somebody just showed me something. They gave her $11 million.” That's it. That's the whole source.

The “Epstein Files” meltdown

While Trump was busy inventing crimes to prosecute, he was also dealing with an actual crisis: his own supporters turning on him over the Jeffrey Epstein files.

During the campaign, Trump and his allies hyped up releasing the Epstein files. His FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi both promised transparency. MAGA world was convinced there'd be some kind of "client list" exposing powerful pedophiles.

Then came July 7th, when the DOJ announced there was no client list and no more files would be released. The backlash from Trump's base was immediate and brutal.

Here's where it gets interesting: The Wall Street Journal reported that back in May, Attorney General Bondi had briefed Trump that his name appeared multiple times in the Epstein files. The Journal also revealed Trump had sent Epstein a “bawdy” birthday letter in 2003 featuring “the outline of a naked woman" with Trump's signature "mimicking pubic hair.”

Trump's response to his furious supporters? He called them stupid. He told them they'd been “duped” by Democrats. He said he didn't want their votes anymore. At one point, he posted: “We had the Greatest Six Months of any President in the History of our Country, and all the Fake News wants to talk about is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax!”

Right-wing figures like Tucker Carlson ripped into the administration at conferences. MAGA influencers warned about losing the midterms over this. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted that if you promise to take down “rich powerful elite evil cabals,” then “you must take down every enemy of The People.”

The pressure got so intense that Trump eventually directed the DOJ to try unsealing some grand jury transcripts. But for a president who built his movement on conspiracy theories about shadowy elites, being unable to deliver on the Epstein promises while his own name keeps coming up in the files? That's a problem that won't go away.

Manufacturing “treason” out of thin air

Just as the Epstein backlash was reaching fever pitch, Trump pulled out his favorite move: change the subject by attacking Barack Obama.

On Sunday, Trump posted an AI-generated video showing Obama being arrested by FBI agents in the Oval Office. By Tuesday, sitting next to the president of the Philippines, Trump was accusing Obama of “treason” and saying “it's time to go after people.”

The basis for these accusations? Trump's Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, released documents claiming Obama and his officials manufactured intelligence about Russian interference in the 2016 election. She called it a “treasonous conspiracy” and said she'd submitted criminal referrals to the Justice Department.

But here's what Gabbard and Trump are actually claiming: that Russia never tried to interfere in the 2016 election and that Obama made the whole thing up. This has already been thoroughly investigated and rejected by everyone who's looked at it, including the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee chaired by Marco Rubio (now Trump's own Secretary of State).

CNN's fact-checkers noted that Trump and Gabbard appear to be confusing two completely different things: Russia's documented attempts to influence the election through hacks and social media (which definitely happened) with claims that Russia hacked voting machines to change vote totals (which didn't happen).

Obama's office finally responded to what they called Trump's “bizarre” allegations, pointing out that “nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election.”

But Trump kept going. “They caught President Obama absolutely cold,” he said. “He's guilty.”

Remember, treason is punishable by death in the United States. The President is calling for his predecessor to face capital charges based on a conspiracy theory that's been debunked by his own party.

The mad king

Look at the timeline here. Trump faces mounting pressure from his own base over the Epstein files, with his name surfacing in documents about a convicted sex trafficker. His response? Invent an $11 million payment and demand Beyoncé be prosecuted. Post fake videos of Obama being arrested. Accuse his predecessor of treason. Call for imprisonments based on crimes that exist only in his imagination.

This isn't normal political deflection. This is the President of the United States using the full weight of his office to threaten people with prosecution for things that literally didn't happen.

And unlike his first term, he's got a Justice Department ready to fully play along. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said Wednesday that the DOJ would launch a “strike force” to assess the criminal referrals against Obama. When asked by reporters what actions Trump wanted to see, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “It's in the Department of Justice's hands and we trust them to move the ball forward.”

This is what's different now. These aren't just angry tweets or campaign rally rants. The president who controls federal law enforcement is openly calling for prosecutions based on fabrications, and his Justice Department is taking steps to make it happen.

When a president starts threatening imprisonment for imaginary crimes while trying to bury real scandals, we've moved into genuinely dangerous territory.

The Beyoncé payment that never was. The treason that never happened. The deflection from files he doesn't want released. It's all connected, and it's all concerning. Because what happens when inventing fake crimes to prosecute stops working as a distraction? What comes next?

We're watching a president who, when cornered, doesn't just lash out. He creates alternate realities where his enemies are criminals, then demands his government act on those fantasies. That should worry everyone, regardless of party.

