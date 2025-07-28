The Present Age

The Present Age

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jacob's avatar
Jacob
8h

The abject absurdity of this era is profoundly demoralizing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Rionach Aiken's avatar
Rionach Aiken
6h

And the racism underlying these latest attacks I doubt is a coincidence. Obama, Harris, Beyonce, Oprah, Al Sharpton. He believes his followers will be more distracted by these accusations. It's a worrying trend.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Parker Molloy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture