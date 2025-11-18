The Present Age

The Present Age

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
B J Sutherland's avatar
B J Sutherland
2h

This killing was particularly brutal but MBS kills and imprisons countless other people. No doubt, Trump would like to be able to do the same to those he considers his enemies if he thought he could get away with it. Question: Did Epstein do his own hanging?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
George Berberian's avatar
George Berberian
2h

Remember, TFG said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it. His admiration of MBS fits, along with all the "deals" he and his family make from the Saudis. They know how to pay for play.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Parker Molloy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture