The Present Age

The Present Age

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Edsell's avatar
Jeff Edsell
4h

Well said, as always. There's also the mind-bogglingly low bar we set for Trump. We expect him to be as awful as possible at all times, so when he is, it's a "dog bites man" story. It's not news.

But the Democrats not only claim the high road, but usually take it. Everyone - even their detractors - expert them to at least try to be better people. So when they stumble, it's "man bites dog." "Oh, look who isn't as great as they say they are!"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ed Walker's avatar
Ed Walker
3h

There's no point in shaming the billionaire media. They don't care what we think.

The only solution is to cancel your subscription. And don't stream it either.

There are plenty of sources of information. I bet your library has a subscription if you really need to know something from the NYT. Or tune in to your local TV channel with an HD antenna. It's free.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Parker Molloy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture