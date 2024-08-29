There's something fundamentally broken about Donald Trump, and it was on full display during his recent visit to Arlington National Cemetery.

What was meant to be a solemn moment of remembrance for the 13 American servicemembers killed during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan quickly devolved into yet another spectacle of self-aggrandizement and lawlessness as Trump used the graves of fallen soldiers as the backdrop for a political ad — against federal law.

When Trump and his team arrived at Arlington, they did so with a clear agenda: to turn a hallowed place of mourning into a stage for political theater. The visit, framed as a tribute to the soldiers lost in the 2021 Abbey Gate bombing, morphed into something far more cynical. The Trump campaign had no intention of merely paying respects; they were there to film, stage, and exploit.

But even more appalling was the way his campaign responded to the situation: by bullying and insulting a cemetery employee who was simply trying to enforce the rules, they revealed a level of cruelty and entitlement that is as disturbing as it is predictable. This isn't just about one incident; it's about a behavior pattern demonstrating a fundamental lack of decency and respect.

Donald Trump stands alongside Misty Fuoco, whose sister Sgt. Nicole Gee died in Abbey Gate Bombing, at a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on August 26, 2024. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

The rules at Arlington National Cemetery are clear — political activities are strictly prohibited. But for Trump, rules have always been mere suggestions, inconveniences to be disregarded in pursuit of his own ends. When an Arlington employee — a woman whose job is to protect the dignity of that sacred ground — tried to stop the campaign from filming, she was met with aggression. Trump's staffers didn't just ignore her; they physically shoved her aside. This wasn't just a violation of protocol; it was an act of sheer disrespect, a literal and symbolic pushing aside of decency.

Trump's team responded with their signature move: attack and deflect. Instead of acknowledging their blatant disregard for the law, they launched a vile smear campaign against the woman who dared to enforce the rules. They accused her of having a “mental health episode” and dismissed her as unfit to work at Arlington. In doing so, they didn't just insult one individual; they trampled on the very values Arlington stands for — honor, respect, and dignity.

This is where Trump's moral failing becomes most apparent. It's not just that he and his campaign were willing to break the law for a photo op; it's that they were so quick to vilify anyone who stood in their way. The Arlington employee's fear of retaliation wasn't unfounded — it was a reminder of how Trump's influence has twisted the public discourse, where those who uphold the rules are the ones who end up under attack.

What a joke!

Seeing double

Tonight, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will sit down with CNN’s Dana Bash for an interview, making good on Harris’s promise to do a sit-down by the end of the month.

And I’ll just use this tweet from former CBS White House correspondent Mark Knoller to illustrate how some in the press responded to this:

And look, I’ve written several times about Harris’s reluctance to give access to the traditional press and I won’t argue against the idea that she probably should do some one-on-one interviews at some point — but a joint interview is literally the norm for campaigns doing their first televised interviews post-convention.

Look!

Imagine having the ability to ask an extremely press-shy candidate whatever you want and wasting your first question on interview logistics??? Can you imagine?

On Twitter, I quote-posted some photos of candidates and their running mates sitting for a joint interview along with the text, “This is why people hate journalists.” (Should I have said “This is why people dislike journalists,” “This is why people think journalists all have their heads up their own asses,” or something a little less strong than “hate”? Maybe. But I wrote what I wrote.)

A day later and that tweet has more than 28,000 likes. That’s more than I’ve gotten in… maybe ever? The fact that calling out the navel-gazing nonsense of journalists being so self-involved to think that a.) this “dual-interview” thing is a problem, and b.) that the first question in it should be about why it’s a dual interview, resonated with people should send a strong message to political journalists. The public is sick and tired of the self-importance!

Get it together, guys.

