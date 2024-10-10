During a Monday appearance on conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt’s show, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said immigrants brought “bad genes” to the country.

“How about allowing people to come through an open border, 13,000 of which were murderers? Many of them murdered far more than one person, and they’re now happily living in the United States,” Trump said in a swipe at Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. “You know, now a murderer, I believe this, it’s in their genes. And we’ve got a lot of bad genes in our country right now.”

HUGH HEWITT, HOST: Well, she also wants to give $25,000 to new homebuilders. That’ll just drive up the price of houses, and then she says…

TRUMP: That’s going to drive the prices up, yeah. Your price is going to be $100,000 dollars more now. No, no, everything they want to do is wrong. First of all, you have to let the private sector do it. You just have to let them do it. She wants to go into government housing. She wants to go into government feeding. She wants to feed people. She wants to feed people governmentally. She wants to go into a communist party type of a system. When you look at the things that she proposes, they’re so far off. She has no clue. How about allowing people to come through an open border, 13,000 of which were murderers? Many of them murdered far more than one person, and they’re now happily living in the United States. You know, now a murderer, I believe this, it’s in their genes. And we’ve got a lot of bad genes in our country right now. They left, they had 425,000 people come into our country that shouldn’t be here that are criminals. And you know one of the worst stats? 325,000 young children are missing. Can you imagine if that was my…