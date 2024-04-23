Hey! This is just a heads-up that, as my birthday is coming up tomorrow (Wednesday), I’ve decided to make all new paid subscriptions 25% off for the rest of the month. If you’ve been thinking of upgrading, now’s as good a time as any. Thanks!

Like many people, I've been trying to follow the ongoing story of the pro-Palestinian protests that began last week on Columbia University’s campus. And, like many others, I suspect, I have found myself more than a bit overwhelmed as I’ve tried to do so.

A Tuesday, April 23 Google News search for “protests on columbia university's campus”

This isn’t to say that there hasn’t been a lot of good journalism done on the topic. There has. There’s just been a lot happening on the ground. It’s been messy. What I’ve found, however, is that some of the absolute most indispensable journalism concerning the on- and near-campus protests and the reaction to them is coming from the school’s student newspaper, the Columbia Daily Spectator. Just look at these stories from the first two days:

In the days that have followed, coverage has been even more thorough, with a slew of stories about administrative moves, a piece by the paper’s editorial board asking if the school is in crisis, an op-ed from Oren Root, who oversaw the Spectator during the student protests of 1968; and much more.

Student journalism, like that of the Spectator covering the campus protests, is a critical component in the broader media landscape, particularly in situations like protests where immediate, local insight is crucial. These young journalists are often on the ground, providing firsthand accounts and insights that can sometimes escape larger, mainstream outlets that may not have the same level of access or local understanding. Their proximity to the events and their personal connections to the community lend a unique authenticity and depth to their reporting, which can significantly contribute to public understanding of what’s happening.

Moreover, student journalists play a vital role in holding their institutions accountable. In scenarios such as university protests, where the actions of the administration and the experiences of students are at the core of the story, student reporters can scrutinize and question the institution in ways that external media might not, either due to a lack of specific context or a potential hesitance to engage deeply with student-led issues. Their work is not just supplementary but often essential in painting a complete picture of events, influencing both public perception and policy.

So yes, watch CNN, read the New York Times, check your Associated Press feed, get your news wherever you get it, but when it comes to finding out what’s happening on a college campus, you can’t go wrong with checking out the student newspaper, as well.