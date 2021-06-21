The Present Age

The Present Age

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Ben Gross
Jun 21, 2021

I find it interesting that you thought Ben’s column went easy on Tucker. My initial takeaway from it was that Tucker and members of the Washington political elite are two-faced, manipulative assholes who are more interested in attention, clicks, and viewership than behaving responsibly. After reading your post I’m beginning to wonder if that had more to do with what I believed going in to the column than what I was taking out.

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