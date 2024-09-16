What happens when those who cry “watch your rhetoric” are the very ones stoking the fires of division? Welcome to the latest chapter in American politics, where irony thrives.

Former President Donald Trump has blamed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for what the Secret Service is describing as the latest assassination attempt against him. "Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at," he told Fox News, complaining of Democrats labeling him a "threat to democracy."

This is a bold accusation from someone whose name is essentially synonymous with incendiary remarks. More audacious is Trump's demand that Democrats "watch their rhetoric," even as he continues to stoke division and spread misinformation of his own.