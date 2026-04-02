The Present Age

The Present Age

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
3d

Jaden Ivey sounds like he's about to self-destruct. Never mind. Put a microphone in front of him. Like Ye or Nicki Minaj, conservatives will use Ivey until his star fades or until he says something unpalatable to their benefactors.

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Tom's avatar
Tom
3d

Thanks, Parker. Turns out there was a *lot* about this story of which I wasn't aware.

You're indispensable.

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