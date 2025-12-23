Yesterday, I wrote about CBS News killing a 60 Minutes segment on CECOT, the Salvadoran mega-prison where the Trump administration has been sending deportees without trial. The segment, reported by veteran correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi, had been cleared by CBS attorneys and Standards and Practices. It was promoted on Friday, scheduled for Sunday. Then Bari Weiss intervened, and it was gone.

Or so she thought.

What happened in Canada

Here’s a fun thing about how television distribution works: networks often send programming to affiliates in advance. 60 Minutes airs in Canada through Global TV, which has a licensing deal with CBS. So when the Friday version of the episode shipped north, it included the CECOT segment. According to CNN, that appears to be what happened here: the Friday version of the episode, with the CECOT segment intact, was sent to Global TV before Weiss's Saturday intervention. Global TV aired the revised episode on its Sunday broadcast, but the original Friday version was posted to the network's streaming app

By Monday afternoon, the segment was everywhere. Reddit. Bluesky. YouTube. Archive.org. Canadians were screen-recording it and posting clips with notes like “watch fast,” predicting CBS would try to scrub it from the internet.

CBS’s “content protection team” is now issuing takedown orders for what it calls an “unaired and unauthorized segment.” But the video is out there, mirrored across platforms, preserved by the very people Weiss was trying to keep it from.

A CBS source told CNN the accidental Canadian stream was “the best thing that could have happened,” calling the Alfonsi piece “excellent” and saying it should have been televised as intended. Staffers who disagreed with Weiss’s decision were reportedly thankful for the slip-up.

What the segment actually shows

So now we can all see what Weiss considered too dangerous to air.

The segment runs about 14 minutes. Alfonsi interviews two Venezuelan men who were deported to CECOT by the Trump administration. One is Luis Munoz Pinto, a college student who was awaiting an asylum decision when he was detained and sent to El Salvador. He had no criminal record. He describes being beaten upon arrival, watching other detainees vomit and urinate on themselves from fear and pain, being subjected to sexual violence by guards.

Share

I'm including this segment here under fair use for the purpose of media criticism and commentary. The public interest in evaluating CBS's editorial decision requires being able to see the journalism that was suppressed.