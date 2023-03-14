The Present Age

"The Card Says 'Moops'": A Guide to Right-Wing Discourse

Hey there, Present Age readers. Parker here with a quick intro to this post: Five years ago, Ian Danskin (a.k.a Innuendo Studios) began a series of videos called “The Alt-Right Playbook.” The series deals with the rhetorical strategies used by the right, how and why those strategies work, and how to avoid falling for them. I’m a big fan of the whole seri…