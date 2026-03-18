The Present Age

The Present Age

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Vincent J's avatar
Vincent J
19h

Here in CA-17, Ro Khanna tried to unseat Mike Honda in a primary more than once. The second time he was successful. Khanna wasn't a newcomer to politics at the time. Abughazaleh is a political neophyte, making her near success all the more remarkable. I want to see more Dems like Abughazaleh. Of course not every one will be successful, and I'm dissappointed in the results in IL-09—but not surprised. I threw my own out-state-state coin into this race. I was more than a little invested.

Abughazaleh has built a lot of goodwill with angry Dems. I hope to see her leverage that. I am tired of wunderkinds disappearing from view after one disappointing night. Politics is a long game, a lesson Dems are loathe to learn over and over again.

(Note: This is a copy/paste of a comment I made on another blog.)

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Brian Roach's avatar
Brian Roach
18h

Oh that's too bad I was really pulling for her she's such a breath of fresh air! I certainly hope she's not done because the Democratic Party needs more people like her in the fight. She should have a bright future ahead of her, she's inspiring for grumpy old guys like myself! Go Kat. Get 'em next time!

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