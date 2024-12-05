Every year, Nieman Lab asks a bunch of media people for journalism predictions for the new year. I’ve participated in the past. I’ve provided predictions for 2024, 2023, 2022, and 2021. Earlier this week, I sent in my prediction for 2025. I’m not sure when it’ll be published (sometime before the end of the year), but I wanted to give a sneak peek to my paid subscribers.

The rest of you should keep an eye out for my entry on Nieman’s list throughout the month. Also, while you’re there, check out some of the other predictions people are making for next year.

Without further ado, here’s my prediction for journalism in 2025…