Hey all, Parker here.
Over on X (a.k.a. Twitter), New York Times economics reporter Talmon Joseph Smith wrote, “Hung out at a low-key dinner party kind of thing with my girlfriend and some friends. All highly educated. All had no idea what the CHIPS Act was, what the [Inflation Reduction Act] did, or a clear memory of the [American Rescue Plan]. Sure, th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Present Age to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.