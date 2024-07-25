On Tuesday, July 9, Wall Street Journal opinion columnist Jason L. Riley published a piece urging Democrats to dump President Joe Biden from the top of the presidential ticket and replace him with Vice President Kamala Harris. Aptly titled “Kamala Harris Would Be the Best Democratic Choice,” the article made a fairly straightforward argument that Biden was a “problem that need[ed] to be solved,” and that Harris was the party’s best option at this stage of the campaign.

Fast forward just two weeks, and Riley's tune has changed so dramatically it would give even the most nimble political gymnast whiplash. On July 23, Riley penned a new column with the telling title: "Kamala Harris Isn't the Change Democrats Need." This stunning reversal in such a short span of time raises serious questions about the nature of political punditry and the cynicism that often underlies it.

In his first piece, Riley argued that Harris could shift the campaign's focus away from Biden's age and back to issues Democrats prefer. He even cited polls showing Harris performing slightly better against Trump than Biden. Yet, mere days later, Riley now warns of Harris's "coastal progressivism" and past policy positions as potential liabilities.

This rapid about-face is more than just a change of heart; it's a textbook example of the intellectual dishonesty that plagues much of our political commentary. Riley, a conservative voice at the equally conservative Wall Street Journal, seems less interested in offering consistent, principled analysis and more concerned with stirring the pot, regardless of the direction.

The cynicism on display here is breathtaking. Riley's initial column calling for Harris to replace Biden could be read as an attempt to sow discord within the Democratic Party. Now that this hypothetical scenario has played out, he's pivoted to undermining Harris's candidacy. It's a heads-I-win, tails-you-lose approach to commentary that does little to inform the public and much to muddy the waters of political discourse.

This kind of flip-flopping isn't just disingenuous; it's harmful to our political process. It contributes to a media environment where consistency and thoughtful analysis take a backseat to provocation and partisan gamesmanship. Readers deserve better than this intellectual sleight of hand.

As we navigate the complexities of the upcoming election, we must remain vigilant against such cynical maneuvers. Opinion columnists like Riley have a platform and a responsibility. When they abuse that platform to play both sides of an issue, they do a disservice to their readers and to the broader political conversation.

In the end, Riley's rapid reversal tells us less about Kamala Harris or the state of the Democratic Party than it does about the sorry state of some corners of political punditry. It's a stark reminder that we, as consumers of media, must always read critically and question the motivations behind the opinions served to us, especially when they come packaged in such blatantly contradictory wrapping.

The next time you read a political opinion piece, remember the Riley Reversal. Ask yourself: Is this a genuine analysis, or just the latest move in a cynical game of political chess? Our democracy depends on an informed electorate, and that starts with recognizing when we're being played.

[I reached out to Riley via email to ask how he reconciled his two contradictory columns, but did not hear back by the time this went to press.]

The Power of Linguistic Priming: When We Hear What We're Told We Heard

In the fast-paced world of 24/7 news and social media, a single word can ignite a firestorm. Yesterday, Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade found himself at the center of such a controversy during a segment about Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Kilmeade said (according to Kilmeade and Fox News): "The problem with Kamala Harris, number one, she has not had her record exploited heavily … and number two is she hasn't sat down for an interview. When she sits down for an interview and says, 'Do you want to fund ICE? Where do you stand on Medicare for All? Why didn't you show up?' — the most recent decision, you already gotta question. She will not show up for the prime minister's joint session of Congress today. She would rather address, in the summer, a sorority — a college sorority — like she can't get out of that."

However, the word "college" came out a bit muddled, sounding to some ears like "colored." This slight ambiguity was all it took for the incident to spiral into a full-blown controversy.

[You can hear for yourself. It’s about 52 seconds into this clip.]

The Twitter account Bad Fox Graphics posted: "Fox News Alert: @foxandfriends Goes Full Racist. BRIAN: She will not show up for the Prime Minister's joint session of Congress…She'd rather address in the summer a sorority, a COLORED sorority, like she can't get outta that!"

Suddenly, the claim that Kilmeade had said "colored" went viral. And I'll admit, that's what I initially heard, too. Even now, knowing that he likely said and meant to say "college," I still hear "colored" when I replay the clip.

This phenomenon is a textbook example of linguistic priming, and it's more common — and potentially more dangerous — than you might think.

Linguistic priming occurs when exposure to one stimulus influences our response to a subsequent stimulus. In this case, seeing the tweet that claimed Kilmeade said "colored" primed many listeners, including myself, to actually hear "colored" in the audio, whether or not that's what was actually said.

I wrote about this back in 2021 when a Colorado Rockies fan was falsely accused of yelling a racial slur (it turned out he was yelling for “Dinger,” the team’s mascot), something that was only confirmed after video of the incident became public.

This isn't an isolated incident. We see similar effects with miscaptioned protest videos or out-of-context sound bites. Once we're told what we're supposed to hear, it becomes incredibly difficult to hear anything else.

The science behind this is fascinating. Our brains are constantly working to make sense of the world around us, often filling in gaps or resolving ambiguities based on our expectations. When we're primed with certain information, it shapes those expectations, effectively changing what we perceive.

This has profound implications for how we consume media. In an era where misinformation can spread at the speed of a click, being aware of the priming effect is crucial. It's a stark reminder that we need to question our initial perceptions, especially in charged political contexts.

The Kilmeade incident also highlights the responsibility of those who create and share content online. The Bad Fox Graphics tweet, whether intentionally misleading or not, shaped the perception of countless viewers. In doing so, it potentially contributed to the spread of misinformation and deepened political divisions.

But let's be clear: this isn't about assigning blame. Rather, it's about recognizing our own susceptibility to these effects and developing the critical thinking skills necessary to navigate our complex media landscape.

So, the next time you see a controversial quote or hear a disputed audio clip, take a moment. Ask yourself: Am I hearing what's actually being said, or what I've been primed to hear? Am I seeing what's actually happening, or what the caption tells me is happening?

By being aware of linguistic priming and other cognitive biases, we can become more discerning consumers of media. In a world where information is power, understanding how our perceptions can be shaped is the first step towards being truly informed.

The Kilmeade controversy will likely be forgotten in a week, but the lesson it teaches us about media literacy should endure. After all, in the cacophony of modern media, the most important voice to listen to critically might just be the one in our own heads.