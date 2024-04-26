Hey! This is just a heads-up that I’ve decided to make all new paid subscriptions 25% off for the rest of the month. If you’ve been thinking of upgrading, now’s the time. Thanks!

On Wednesday, iHeartMedia and Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment announced the launch of the Women’s Sports Audio Network (WSAN), the first-ever audio platform dedicated exclusively to women’s sports.

This initiative aims to elevate the profile of women's sports, featuring daily sports reports, podcasts, and event coverage, all hosted by prominent figures like sports media personality Sarah Spain and WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes. As viewership and investment in women's sports continue to rise, WSAN is poised to meet the growing demand for dedicated content, promising to transform how female athletes and their stories are showcased. With a strategic emphasis on accessibility and representation, WSAN will offer an unparalleled window into the dynamic world of women's sports, available across iHeartMedia's digital and broadcast channels.

Sarah Spain speaks during the Business of Women Sport Summit presented by Deep Blue Sports and Axios at Chelsea Factory on April 23, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

I had a chance to catch up with Sarah Spain to ask about her involvement with the new venture. Here’s what she had to say:

“I'll be hosting a daily, weekday show dedicated to women's sports. I want to give fans the kinds of stories, interviews and debates we're used to having at our fingertips for men's sports but still have to spend too much time bouncing around different sites and outlets to get when it comes to the women's game. Storytelling and features in women's sports have improved exponentially in recent years but the connective tissue between those big stories is still mostly missing and it's that consistent stream of info that drives fan interest in regular season games, player accomplishment, rivalries and more. There has been momentum building in the space for such a long time I've been a part of creating and building it since espnW launched a dozen years ago — but now, finally, there's enough data and analytics to show decision-makers, sponsors and brands that they've been missing out on big dollars and big deals in women's sports for years. This network will help drive interest, sales, sponsorships and growth. My show will be the destination for women's sports fans every day, featuring top athletes, coaches and reporters and offering women athletes and teams the coverage they've long deserved.”

The Onion finds a buyer

G/O Media has sold the satire website The Onion to a new firm known as Global Tetrahedron. Per Axios, “The four media veterans behind Global Tetrahedron are: former Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson; former NBC News reporter Ben Collins; former TikTok executive Leila Brillson; and former Tumblr executive Danielle Strle.”

The New Republic named me one of its “25 Political Influencers to Watch in 2024,” and that was a truly unexpected honor! Thank you!

