There was a lot of questionable "fact-checking" of Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, but The Washington Post's Amy Gardner provided perhaps the most egregious example:

"'Donald Trump says he will refuse to accept the election result if he loses again,' Biden said. But that's not true. Trump just hasn't said that he would accept. And he has previously said the only way he loses is if the Democrats cheat," wrote Gardner.

Are. You. Kidding. Me?

This fact-check is a textbook example of missing the forest for the trees. Gardner fails to highlight the real issue at hand by fixating on precise wording rather than substance: Trump's persistent false claims of fraud in the 2020 election, his efforts to overturn the results, and his statement that he'll only lose if Democrats cheat all point to a clear pattern of behavior.

Gardner's pedantic distinction between explicitly refusing to accept results and simply not committing to accept them ignores crucial context. This type of fact-checking does a disservice to readers by obscuring the more significant truth behind a veneer of technical accuracy. It prioritizes linguistic hairsplitting over meaningful analysis of a genuine threat to democracy.

Share

What's most troubling is that Gardner, who accepted a Pulitzer Prize in 2022 for the Post's reporting on the January 6th attack on the Capitol, should know better. She has the background and expertise to provide a more nuanced and substantive analysis. She simply chooses not to.

But let’s look at what Trump’s said about accepting the election results, shall we?