The Present Age

The Present Age

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
17h

What seems significant to me is this is all going on with the blessing of a Labour PM in Keir Starmer, the same man extolling the virtues of a ban on social media use for children under 16 that's a thinly-veiled stepping stone to an authoritarian crackdown on what sites people of all ages are allowed to see or not see. With feckless centrists like him in charge, who needs conservatives (or worse, Nigel Farage and Reform)?

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George E Schwarz's avatar
George E Schwarz
19h

I fear our speech rights will deteriorate further if the MAGAts continue to hold and build more into our government. It's clear that the Heritage Foundation and ALEC are positioned to do just that from the local level on up.

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