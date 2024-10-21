Over the weekend, you may have seen photos of former President Donald Trump “working” at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s location. Clad in an apron, Trump was photographed manning the fry station and handing out bags through the drive-thru window. It was a picture-perfect moment that quickly made the rounds on social media and news outlets alike.

Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images, Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

But did you know that this McDonald’s was actually closed to the public during his visit? That the people Trump “served” in the drive-thru were hand-selected supporters? That no one actually placed any orders—they just received whatever Trump handed them in a bag? And that this entire stunt lasted all of 15 minutes?

You’d be forgiven if you didn’t, because that’s certainly not how a large swath of the press covered the event, especially on social media.

USA Today’s social media post read: “Donald Trump showed up for a quick shift at McDonald’s,” giving the impression of a spontaneous drop-in.

The official CSPAN account announced: “Former President Trump Works at McDonald’s in Bucks County, PA.” Their website elaborated slightly but still missed key details:

2024 Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump worked a 30-minute shift at a McDonald’s franchise in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. He first met with the owner and received a uniform and name tag, and then learned how to make and package french fries before serving some drive-thru customers and answering questions from the press.

CBS News wrote, “Former President Donald Trump made a stop at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania, where he donned an apron and worked the drive-thru.” Again, no context about the event being staged.

CBS News campaign reporter Jake Rosen tweeted: "Donald Trump works the drive-thru and French fry station at a McDonald's. I asked him what his go-to order was, he said 'Anything!'" He locked his replies, perhaps anticipating the criticism for the puffery.

CNN reporter Kate Sullivan shared: "Trump works the French fry station at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania," offering no additional information.

You get the idea.

If you read coverage from outlets like ABC News or Politico, you’d walk away thinking Trump was flipping burgers in a bustling McDonald’s, interacting with everyday customers. Neither mentioned that the location was closed or that the "customers" were part of a pre-arranged setup.