Here’s a short story about everything that is wrong with the current state of the news media:

In January, NBC News laid off dozens of employees and ended Mehdi Hasan’s MSNBC show. Two and a half months later, the company hired former Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel as a political analyst with a reported salary of $300,000 per year.

On Sunday, she made her first paid appearance on NBC during Meet the Press. Here’s how it went:

Oh boy. So let’s talk a bit about that today, I guess.

In thinking about this over the weekend, I’ve landed on what I think are four of the most important takeaways from her hiring. Let’s go through them.

It’s never a good thing when money that could be going to actual journalism is instead given to highly paid part-time “political analysts.”

Yes, NBC News, the company that just six weeks ago laid off dozens of employees, has a reported $300,000 in the budget for big-name political operatives who exist to echo party lines without contributing anything new to public understanding. It’s wild, isn’t it?

“So many talented reporters laid off this year,” tweeted Brandy Zadrozny, an NBC News senior reporter. “Workers who provided the content, won the awards, built the credibility of their shops, and worked for a yearly salary at a fraction of what big name contributors get in fancy contracts to fill pundit boxes on TV.”

She’s right. Laying off journalists and replacing them with talking heads demonstrates a lack of commitment to credibility. This is true in TV, in print magazines, and in newspapers. Maybe it makes business sense, but it makes clear that the network’s actual credibility means less to them than whatever benefit they get out of this.

McDaniel, seen here at a November 9, 2020, press conference contesting the results of the election. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images.

McDaniel is terrible in a way unique to the MAGA-est of the MAGAs.

Yes, of course, she has tweets from less than a year ago calling MSNBC’s primetime lineup “propagandists” who “wasted countless hours pushing the Russia collusion hoax.” Sure. I get that. That’s not what makes her extra awful as a hire for any news organization, in my view.

No, what makes her hiring exceptionally bad is that she was personally involved in the illegal “fake elector” plot to install Trump for a second term despite his electoral loss. Her involvement in this scheme was reported on quite a bit by NBC News! So it’s not as though they don’t know. Just… how? How do you justify hiring someone who, again, was personally involved in an autocoup attempt? How do you justify hiring someone who has so greatly contributed to the spread of that provably false belief that the election was “stolen” and still won’t admit that it was without issues?

Daily Beast columnist and former CNN contributor Wajahat Ali tweeted about something a producer once told him about the depressingly low standards cable news outlets have for conservative commentators:

McDaniel, notably, does not meet these standards, as she’s spent the past four years claiming that the election was stolen. Even after being hired by NBC News, McDaniel continues to argue that “there were problems” in the 2020 election. There really, truly were not. It was just as smooth as any other election, and clinging to the claim that there were “problems” in it is just another form of denial.

“The bar has been lowered, added Ali on Twitter.

This is a continuation of NBC News — and mainstream media’s, generally — years-long effort to pander to conservative audiences.

Variety Senior TV Editor Brian Steinberg argued that “McDaniel’s hire would raise even more eyebrows if NBC News hadn’t become so practiced in recent years at luring talent in bids aimed at winning over conservatives.”

He’s right, and he backs up his argument with a non-exhaustive list of Trump-era moves aimed at boosting conservative viewership via hiring and editorial decisions.

As the Republican Party accelerated its far-right trajectory around the time of Trump’s 2016 campaign, mainstream media’s Overton window shifted to the right. Soon, outlets began to treat “Never Trump” Republicans as a stand-in for the median voter and primary audience. Suddenly, “the middle” consisted of people who agree with 90% of Trump’s policies, a hard shift rightward. And after Trump won in 2016, the press lurched even more to the right. No such leftward media realignment occurred with Democratic wins in 2018 and 2020. As I wrote in 2022:

Okay, I thought. Maybe the rightward lurch of media that followed Trump’s 2016 win will be countered by a leftward correction following his 2020 loss. No such luck, as evidenced by the flurry of right-wing hires at mainstream news outlets following Trump’s loss (former Weekly Standard editor-in-chief Stephen Hayes was hired by NBC, Liberal Fascism author and National Review editor-in-chief Jonah Goldberg was scooped up by CNN, which also hired former Trump aide Alyssa Farrah; and former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney was hired by CBS as a paid contributor to, as CBS News president Neeraj Khemlani said, to “make sure that we are getting access to both sides of the aisle,” and saying that it was “a priority because we know the Republicans are going to take over, most likely, in the midterms,” and that “a lot of the people that we’re bringing in are helping us in terms of access to that side of the equation”). The truth is that when Republicans win, the mainstream press feels the need to move to the right because they’re out of touch, and when Democrats win, the mainstream press feels the need to move to the right because it’s only a matter of time before Republicans win again. The answer to the millionaires and billionaires making these decisions is always to find an excuse to shift to the right.

These types of hires are unethical monstrosities.

NBC News Chief Political Analyst Chuck Todd even touched on this point during Sunday’s Meet the Press:

When NBC made the decision to give her NBC News’ credibility, you’ve got to ask yourself what does she bring NBC News. And when we make deals like this, and I’ve been at this company a long time, you’re doing it for access. Access to audience. Sometimes it’s access to an individual. And we can have a journalistic ethics debate about that. I’m willing to have that debate.

We absolutely should have that debate. What sort of message is being sent here? As Todd gets at during the segment, McDaniel’s tenure at the RNC marked a massive anti-NBC News ice-out:

There’s a reason why there’s a lot of journalists at NBC News uncomfortable with this, because many of our professional dealings over the past six years have been met with gaslighting, have been met with character assassination.

Why reward her for this? And yes, to Todd’s question, what does she bring to NBC News? This is a part-time job, and she’s supposedly getting paid $300,000 per year to do it. Is NBC News actually interested in $300,000 worth of McDaniel’s political commentary? Of course not. NBC is paying her a hefty fee for access to the right. Whatever TV appearances she makes are secondary to this. And of course, these types of access deals happen all the time and across party lines. That said, it’s bizarre to directly reward someone whose job until just a few weeks ago was to be uncooperative and antagonistic towards the very idea of your company’s core values.

Boo. Bad hire, NBC News. As Democratic strategist Max Burns notes:

