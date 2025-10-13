The Present Age

The Present Age

MysteriousTraveller
7h

This isn’t the first time he’s defended trans rights. I wish I could find the clip where he did it the first time he tied to economic those kitchen table issues. It was magnificent.

Hollyanna
7h

Been reading you for a while, but this article compelled me to subscribe.

His stance on this issue is yet another reason why I love Mamdani’s candidacy. The Democratic Party needs to wake up, pull their heads out of their collective asses, and really listen to him. Wish I lived in NYC so I could vote for him. I am simply an old straight woman with a desire to protect my gay and trans friends. It saddens and sickens me to see how willing the party has been to distance itself from support of trans human beings. Culture wars be damned. This is an issue of basic human rights!

