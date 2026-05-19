The Present Age

The Present Age

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Ron Sterling MD's avatar
Ron Sterling MD
8h

Here’s my latest accepted comment at NYTimes re Dowd’s recent piece on AI:

The word "cannibalism" comes to mind. . . Nothing like ripping off almost the entire archives of humans with machines, then take all the profits from that enterprise and call it your own to sell and make available mostly behind paywalls.

If anything, any enterprise that is pretending to own all that data is a thief unless it shares all profits from such thievery with all humans on earth. A cut of the profits from our collective property. We created what it currently claims to harvest and own. Each and every one of us and the archives of ancestors.

Soylent Green should be the official Pantone color for 2027. To remind us of how much toxic capitalism has eaten us up.

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Rick Massimo's avatar
Rick Massimo
7h

The speakers’ comments would hit maybe a little differently if they weren’t coming from the very people who are making AI “inevitable” so they can make money from it.

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