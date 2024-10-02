Abortion Bans by Another Name: How Republicans Are Trying to Fool the Public
JD Vance tried to pull a fast one on the American public. The press helped him out.
Earlier this week, I interviewed author Jessica Valenti about the language being used in the battle over abortion rights. Specifically, we discussed anti-abortion Republicans’ reluctance to use the word “ban” to describe what they’re trying to do.
How Media and Politicians Enable Anti-Abortion Rhetoric: A Conversation with Jessica Valenti
Rather than say they want to implement a 20- 15- 12- or 6-week “ban” on abortion, these politicians and anti-abortion advocates have begun referring to these policies as “reasonable restrictions” or arguing that they’re simply trying to set some “national standard.” “Consensus” is another term that gets thrown around, falsely giving the impression that their abortion-banning policies are popular.
The Present Age is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
“I saw that they really didn't want to use the word ‘ban’ at all,” Valenti told me. “At first, they weren't explicit about it. Then they said, ‘No, we're not using 'ban.' We don't use 'ban' because there are no abortion bans in America.’ This is their whole thing—they say that "ban" means total ban without any exceptions, even for a person's life, and therefore Texas doesn't have an abortion ban; Tennessee doesn't have an abortion ban.”
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Present Age to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.