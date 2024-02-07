Context is For Trying to Understand Reality, Not Winning Arguments. That's the Problem.
A smart piece at The Atlantic has me thinking about our too-short attention spans and motivated reasoning.
Hey all, Parker here.
Over at The Atlantic, Yair Rosenberg has a really good piece about context, and I highly recommend you read it1.
He opens with an anecdote about the way the promotional team behind “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” stripped context from a two-and-a-half-star Roger Ebert review and used “wall-to-wall action” (in context: “‘Terminato…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Present Age to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.