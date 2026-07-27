The Present Age

The Present Age

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Tragos's avatar
Jim Tragos
7h

Weija Jiang's statement actually made me laugh: "We are back, we will not be intimidated, we refuse to let an act of violence have the final word."

As if this self-important, superficial, elective social event were an act of bravado rather than a pompous conceit. Imagine thinking you're mustering courage and defiance against an act of violence by hosting a dinner in honor of the man who has brought so much violence to the world, to the economy, to our discourse, to our civil rights and even to the physical structure of the White House.

Her statement and this entire event are the perfect window onto our feckless, ossified national media.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Wendy B.'s avatar
Wendy B.
7h

"the United States just fell to 64th in the world on press freedom" should be a headline everywhere. Except, oh yeah, the lack of press freedom.

Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Parker Molloy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture