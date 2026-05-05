The Present Age

The Present Age

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SteveB's avatar
SteveB
2hEdited

I don't get the impulse to grab on to Tucker and hold him up as some kind of shining example because he says he's against the war. Most Americans are against the war. We don't lack for people who are against the war. You want to build an antiwar alliance, how about looking to the tens of millions of people who are truly sincere about it?

But as an old lefty with decades of antiwar experience (unfortunately) this is always the way it goes. The people who are already with us are never enough, are they? They're in the streets in their millions, they represent an actual majority of the population, but instead we imagine we're just one repentant Republican away from success.

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Elle's avatar
Elle
3h

Tucker Carlson pretending to move left is even less believable than that like 6 weeks Megyn Kelly tried that.

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