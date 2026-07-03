The Present Age

The Present Age

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SteveB's avatar
SteveB
1d

"Fox eventually walked the whole thing back... By then the story had done its job."

Yep, that's how it works. Jeanine Pirro holds a press conference to announce the indictment - on felony charges! - of a former Olympian who TOUCHED THE WATER and she doesn't give a shit if three grand juries in a row refuse to go along, or if the whole thing gets laughed out of court before she even gets that far. They got the headline they wanted, "Man indicted for vandalism of reflecting pool", they can trust their audience to hold on to that one thing for the rest of their lives and never inquire what happens afterward.

Just trigger the stupidest 30% of Americans with the sensationalistic headline, they'll take it from there.

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Strider's avatar
Strider
1dEdited

I remember a very similar freakout about a very similar request in Cali a few years ago (I wanna say LA?)- the grid started to seriously buckle, the power company or government put out a 'please turn off any excess appliances, maybe only AC one room' request, and... people did, the power stayed on, and it was a massive blackout that wasn't.

Marked difference from the Texas approach of 'let the grid fail and tell anyone who can't afford to fly to Cancun until it gets fixed fend for themselves.'

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