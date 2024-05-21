Hey all, Parker here with a few stories from the past few days.

Over at The Philadelphia Inquirer, Will Bunch has a smart piece about something that has been bothering me for the past several days.

Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images.

Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pardoned Daniel Perry for the shooting death of Garrett Foster, a 28-year-old Air Force veteran in attendance at a Black Lives Matter protest in July 2020. The whole story has left me feeling sick to my stomach, and Bunch did a great job of contrasting this treatment of a convicted murderer to the state’s recent crackdown on peaceful student protesters. His column, which gets into the details of the shooting, is worth reading in full.

“Scared about America losing democracy? Texas is already gone” ( The Philadelphia Inquirer , Will Bunch, 5/19/24)

Everything that’s happening in Abbott’s Texas — the relentless war against liberalism and education itself, the influence of a corporate oligarchy, the surge of Christian nationalism, the war on feminism that features its strict abortion ban, and its own state military and militarized cops now deployed against its own people — is textbook fascism. The crackdown on dissent is the flame that keeps this downward spiral going. Knowing that attending a protest can expose you to legalized vigilante murder is just pouring more Texas crude on the fire. It’s important to remember that — whether or not you agree with the cause — state violence currently directed at pro-Palestinian protests from Brooklyn to Austin is merely a trial run for what could come if Trump is sworn in for a second presidency in January. He has already pledged to send out troops to crush any Inauguration Day protests. But the best way to stop full-blown autocracy in 2025 is to speak out against the police-state authoritarianism we have now.

Max Tani at Semafor has a great piece about online publishers hitching their wagons to Apple News. According to Tani’s report, The Daily Beast will pull in an estimated “$3–4 million in revenue this year from Apple News alone.”

The Beast is hardly alone in its increased reliance on the iOS news aggregator. The free version of Apple News has been a source of audience attention for news publishers since it launched in 2015. But while many publishers have come to the conclusion that traffic has less business value than they once thought, they’re still desperate for revenue. Executives at companies including Condé Nast, Penske Media, Vox, Hearst, and Time all told Semafor that Apple News+ has come to represent a substantial stream of direct revenue.

Writing at 404 Media, Samantha Cole has a thought-provoking piece urging caution about a study that suggested AI-powered chatbots had the potential to be helpful in mental health settings.

AI chatbots can be unpredictable in the wild, and are subject to the whims and policies of the companies that own them. In Replika’s case, sudden changes to how the app works have triggered harmful interactions, users have said, and has been blamed by users for driving them into mental health crises. In the study, two participants “reported discomfort with Replika’s sexual conversations, which highlights the importance of ethical considerations and boundaries in AI chatbot interactions.” This is something I reported on in 2023, and has since been widely-documented. At the time, Replika was running advertisements on Instagram and TikTok showcasing the chatbot’s erotic roleplaying abilities, with “spicy selfies,” “hot photos,” and “NSFW pics.” Several users said they found their AI companions becoming aggressively sexual, and even people who found the app initially useful for improving their mental health reported the chatbot taking a turn toward sexual violence.

And finally, Kelly Jensen at the

newsletter has an

story about what happens when a state passes strict new restrictions on what kinds of books libraries can carry and the impossible positions those libraries are put in to try and comply.

HB 710 allows parents or guardians to lodge complaints against materials they deem inappropriate for minors. Once a complaint has been filed, public and school libraries have a total of 60 days to relocate the material to a section that is only accessible to adults. If they do not comply, those parents or guardians can receive $250 in statutory damages, alongside other financial relief for damages. Donnelly Public Library made a statement on their Facebook page last week that the ambiguity of the bill, coupled with the fact their entire library is a mere 1024 square feet, makes implementing the law impossible. They would be unable to relocate any books deemed "inappropriate" to a section inaccessible to minors. While the library is divided into sections for children, young adults, nonfiction, and adult fiction, the space is small enough that books in the adult section can be touched when looking at books in the designated children's section. The library already has an occupation limit of 16 and utilizes two tipis on the property to make their programming reach larger.

LOL

What else I’m reading…

alarming