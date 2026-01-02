The Present Age

Sean Corfield
1d

I consider myself pretty tech-savvy, having been in IT for about 45 years, and using LLMs both casually and professionally in various ways for quite a while -- but it is really hard to get away from the brain's natural tendency toward anthropomorphism of... well, almost everything... I try to catch myself and self-correct, but I still find myself using "human" language around these chatbot systems from time to time.

For non-technical people, drawing that distinction is even harder since they don't have the vocabulary to describe what LLMs really are, nor the insight to be able to distinguish human-produced output from machine-produced output a lot of the time.

The press really should be educating the general public here but... a lot of the mainstream media seems to have completely abdicated any responsibility at this point :(

SteveB
1d

"We can do better than this."

But can we? Or, more specifically, can the media do better than this? Day after day, they find new ways to fail at the most basic aspects of the job they should be doing. Yes, demand better from them, but at this point how could anyone expect better?

