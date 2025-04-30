The Present Age

The Present Age

Discussion about this post

Steve Mullis
21h

I did not realize that Trump thinks the labels are also actual tattoos until I saw this clip. WTF?

Kevin Castro Riestra
20h

I had read about the incident, but until I looked at the transcript, I hadn't realized Trump was more insistent on not moving on from the issue than the reporter was. So dispiriting to see someone gesture toward (not really defend) the truth with nowhere near the forcefulness of the person asserting a lie.

