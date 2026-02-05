The Present Age

The Present Age

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tony's avatar
Tony
20h

Just once, when these clowns start to “woke” things, why can’t any of these people ask “what does woke mean, exactly?” Why are these people such cowards?

Reply
Share
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
15h

Good to know that LGBTQ+ representation in media is being undermined by conservative actors who are neither subtle nor good at research. It's just so depressing that these people are winning, at least for now. Then again, if the likes of Netflix are going to fold like a cheap suit, it becomes that much easier.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Parker Molloy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture