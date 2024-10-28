It looks like major news outlets have finally decided to call things as they are—at least for now. Over the weekend, reporting on Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden marked a significant shift in how the press portrays political events, particularly those that descend into hate-filled spectacle. The crowd saw a lineup of speakers who rolled out some truly unhinged rhetoric, with Trump at the helm, fueling it all. And unlike recent, wishy-washy reports we’re used to—headlines that dance around words like “controversial” and “fiery”—this round of reporting doesn’t pull any punches.

Two Nazi rallies, 85 years apart; 1939: Photo by Bettmann / Getty Images; 2024: Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Take The Guardian’s headline: “Trump fills Madison Square Garden with anger, vitriol and racist threats.” Right away, we’re not getting the sanitized language that usually waters down what really happens at these rallies. The article itself actually delves into what was said. It reports, for instance, how Trump’s allies mocked Vice President Kamala Harris’s race, dropped crude lines about Puerto Rico being an “island of garbage,” and spewed the same tired conspiracy theories Trump’s base clings to. The message here? Not some blurry “enthusiastic gathering”—nope, it’s right there in the title: racist threats and fury.

The New York Times didn’t hold back either, with “Trump at the Garden: A Closing Carnival of Grievances, Misogyny and Racism.” That headline acknowledges the reality: this is a movement fueled by anger and a candidate who frames himself as the aggrieved anti-hero of a system he insists is out to get him. In what’s maybe a first, the piece even goes so far as to describe the rally as driven by a “dark energy” that defines the MAGA crowd today.

CNN’s analysis got right to the point with “Trump unveils the most extreme closing argument in modern presidential history.” Finally, we’re seeing coverage that doesn’t just catalog Trump’s authoritarian promises to use the military against his enemies or deport millions en masse but actually describes these plans for what they are—extreme.

Because here’s the thing: the speakers at Trump’s MSG rally didn’t mince words. When someone mocks the Vice President’s biracial identity, makes disgusting remarks about Puerto Ricans, and uses language designed to dehumanize groups of people, that needs to be labeled clearly—not dismissed as “off-color humor.” Downplaying it only gives it a free pass.

So, sure, there’s room for improvement, but we’re seeing a glimmer of hope here. Outlets like The Guardian, the Times, and CNN have stepped up, moving away from the careful tap dance they’ve performed in the past. They’re reminding readers of what journalism is supposed to do: inform us without leaving out the ugly parts.

Credit where credit is due. Let’s see if they can keep it up.