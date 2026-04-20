The Present Age

The Present Age

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DrBDH's avatar
DrBDH
3h

Heidekker’s comedy will have to be plenty ambitious to surpass the Theatre of the Absurd that is the Trump administration. “Onion or Trump” is a game it’s easy to lose.

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
2h

Not a cent yet for the families? That's discouraging. Fingers crossed that The Onion finally gets its day in court, at least. 🤞

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