The Present Age

Rick Massimo
6h

Google Horst Wessel, and do it now, because it’ll probably be a felony by the end of the month.

1 reply
SteveB
2h

I don't have a broadcast license and I don't have any mergers in the works so if the Trump administration wants to fuck with me they will have to find some other way - which I am sure they will, in time. But the people who should REALLY be screaming about this shit are: 1) Rich people and 2) Major corporations. Because they have the kind of money that would attract the Extorter-in-Chief, and they just generally have more interests, more fingers in the pie, that could be used to screw with them if they step out of line. And what do we hear from them? Nothing. Because the smart thing is to just keep your head down and your mouth shut, sure, but also because he's their guy. It's all being done by a REPUBLICAN, so you'll never get a single word of complaint out of the rich.

2 replies
